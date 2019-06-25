Latest: Tornado outbreak destroys over 1,100 structures in Montgomery Co.
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The latest assessment available from Montgomery County showed 5,699 total structures damaged and 1,177 destroyed during the Memorial Day tornado outbreak on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Trotwood had 687 structures destroyed and 2,030 damaged; Harrison Township had 417 destroyed and 1,849 damaged; while Brookville had 33 destroyed and 316 damaged.
|Municipality
|Total Structures Damaged
|Destroyed
|Brookville
|316
|33
|Butler Twp.
|159
|8
|Clay Twp.
|1
|0
|Clayton
|229
|12
|Dayton
|508
|8
|Harrison Twp.
|1849
|417
|Huber Heights
|16
|9
|Riverside
|591
|3
|Trotwood
|2030
|687
|COUNTY TOTAL
|5,699
|1,177