Latest: Tornado outbreak destroys over 1,100 structures in Montgomery Co.

House near the Bruns Addition in Celina has warnings for potential looters spray painted on walls. Staff photo/B.J. Bethel

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The latest assessment available from Montgomery County showed 5,699 total structures damaged and 1,177 destroyed during the Memorial Day tornado outbreak on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Trotwood had 687 structures destroyed and 2,030 damaged; Harrison Township had 417 destroyed and 1,849 damaged; while Brookville had 33 destroyed and 316 damaged.