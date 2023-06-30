DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greene County community gathered Friday to honor a beloved member of law enforcement.

A road dedication ceremony took place to commemorate the late Sheriff Gene Fischer, and the portion of U.S. 35 between U.S. 68 and U.S. 42 received its official new name: Sheriff Gene Fischer Memorial Highway.

Friends and family gathered at the Greene County Career Center including Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who praised Fischer for protecting the community.

“When you’d see him at the Greene County Fair, he’d be surrounded by people,” Governor DeWine said. “Sometimes people had a problem or had an issue or something they wanted to talk about. Gene Fischer was there to try to help solve their problems. He was there to protect all of us, to protect our families.”

Fischer died unexpectedly in November 2021 after suffering a medical emergency while attending a sheriff’s convention in Sandusky, Ohio.

He is survived by his longtime wife Gail, his daughter Brittany and his sister Janice.

He served as Greene County’s sheriff for 18 years.