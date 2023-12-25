DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck brought back his ArriveSafe Project for Christmas.

Montgomery County residents were able to claim a free $25 Uber voucher, which is still available until Dec. 26 at 6 a.m.

This program and similar ones are frequently offered as an alternative to drinking and driving during a holiday.

To claim a free ride, scan the QR code in the image seen here. That will open the Uber app, where Montgomery County residents can apply the voucher and book a ride home.