Last nice day before winter weather marches into the Ohio Valley

One more really nice day before winter weather settles into the Miami Valley. Today morning sunshine gives way to afternoon clouds.
Tonight rain develops and winds will be on the increase. Monday we start out with rain. As the day progresses, temperatures will be steady to slowly falling. As this happens, rain will mix with snow and then then change to all snow. Best chances for snow to stick to the ground will be after sunset on Monday. Accumulations will range from about and inch in most areas to four inches in the northeastern Miami Valley by Tuesday morning.
TODAY: AM sunshine, PM increasing clouds. High 53
TONIGHT: Rain develops, winds increase. Low 36
MONDAY: Rain changes to snow. Steady to slowly falling temps. Gusty winds. High 38
Snow lingers into Tuesday. Much colder this week with highs in the 30s.
