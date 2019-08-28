Last grocery store in Trotwood closing, Mayor says

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The last remaining grocery store in the City of Trotwood is closing, according to Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.

McDonald said on Facebook Live that Trotwood Foodtown’s owner, Jim Davis, is “suffering quite a bit” and not making enough money to keep the store open. Davis is looking at closing the store on Sept. 15.

Trotwood Foodtown itself is not for sale, McDonald said, because Davis is renting the space. Only the inventory would be for sale.

“This is a huge loss,” McDonald said. “Foodtown has been here for as long as I’ve been here. There are lots and lots of challenges in the grocery store business.”

McDonald said that Trotwood Foodbank faced troubles because grocery stores have very small profit margins and “the monies just aren’t here.” However, the city will still look towards attracting a new grocery store amidst the economic and development growth going on in the city.

“A grocery store is needed in the City of Trotwood,” McDonald said. “This is going to be prime property and a great location for someone that would like to see this happen.”

