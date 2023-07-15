The video in the player is from Friday, July 14.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Fair is wrapping up its 2023 season on Saturday.

On Saturday, July 15, the fair opened for the final day with the Boer Goat Jackpot Explosion at 9 a.m. Events later in the day include the Open Class Beef Show at 1 p.m., Cincinnati Circus at 3 p.m., Junior Fair King and Queen at 6 p.m., Rodeo at 7 p.m., Junior Fair Dance at 8 p.m. and the final 2023 fair performance of the Cincinnati Circus.

If you are heading out to the fair, the fair partnered with The Foodbank to help the Junior Fair Board collect non-perishable food items, like canned food, toilet paper, bottled water, soap and additional items. To donate, a trailer will be at the front of the fair gates near the Main Gate. All items collected during the drive will be donated.

2 NEWS wants to see your fair fun photos! If you have went or are going to the fair, send us a photo here.

Saturday at 11 p.m., the Montgomery County Fair will close its gates until next year’s fair.