DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday marks the last day to sign up for the in-person Miamisburg Turkey Trot.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, participants can run or walk a variety of lengths through the Riverfront Park in Miamisburg. The three races include a five-mile run or walk, a one-mile run or walk, and a virtual option for those who are unable to come in person.

Online late registration will remain open until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, a release said. You can then pick up your race packet from the Baum Opera house until 7 p.m. The Baum Opera House will also be open for in-person registration from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m..

The Baum Opera house can be found at 15 South First Street in Miamisburg.

For more information, or to register online, click here.