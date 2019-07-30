Last chance notices sent out to Montgomery County voters

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Board of Elections says over 13,000 voters have one more chance to stay on the active voter rolls.

Board of Elections Director Jan Kelly says it is not an attempt to get rid of voters, but simply a way for the state to clean up their records.

They are doing everything they can to make sure everyone has a fair shot.

Ohio state law says voters can be removed from the rolls if they have not voted in a six-year span.

Statewide, roughly 235,000 Ohioans have been sent the last chance notices, which caution they need to act before September 6 in order to stay registered and active.

In Montgomery County, Kelly says 13,626 voters could be affected.

Last month, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose told county boards the inactive voters could be purged, but his office is trying to retain as many of those voters as possible.

They are even enlisting people and community groups to reach those voters and encourage them to re-register.

Kelly says Montgomery County paid $15,000 to mail out the first round of notices last year, and $16,000 for the most recent batch of notices.

The state reimbursed them for last year’s costs but so far they have not gotten a reimbursement for this year’s.

If you did get a notice, you can reply directly to it in order to update your information, or you can go to the Secretary of State’s website.

