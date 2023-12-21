DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery will once again offer laser light shows in the new year.

According to a release from the museum, Winter Laser Light Shows will return beginning on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. The shows will take place in the Carl D. Philips Space Theater inside the museum, located at 2600 DeWeese Parkway in Dayton.

The shows are fun for all ages, as laser lights synchronize to popular music across the 50-foot dome screen. From Taylor Swift to Led Zeppelin, there’s a little bit of music for everyone.

Families can also enjoy snacks and beverages inside the Boonshoft before the show.

The Winter Laser Light Shows run every Friday and Saturday until Feb. 10. Shows are available from 6 to 8 p.m.

To view the schedule and learn more about the performances, click here.