DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Community members at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery got the chance to talk with space pilot Larry Connor during a live interview Tuesday from the International Space Station.

Dayton native Larry Connor is over halfway through his eight day mission on the International Space Station. Orbiting around the earth every 90 minutes, Connor shared what it’s like to be working in space.

“It gives you a completely different perspective of the earth,” Connor said.

His family attended the live interview at Boonshoft for the opportunity to see Connor while on his mission.

“He’s having a blast, I know that, even though he’s busy and working,” his wife Christine Connor said.

Connor is the pilot of the first all-civilian mission on the International Space Station. He’s conducting experiments and research on aging, the heart, spine and brain.

“The hope is that it really ends up making a difference in and leads to some groundbreaking research,” Connor said.

He said being in space has been an adjustment, while demonstrating what it’s like to live with zero gravity.

“This is pretty easy to go upside down or sideways like this,” Connor said. “The only thing that becomes a little bit challenging is when you’re brand new at this, is to remember which direction you’re at.”

His family said he’s missed back home, but they’re proud of the work he’s doing.

“He’s a great guy, and I’m proud of him and I love him,” Connor’s son Colin Connor said.

Connor said he hasn’t had a chance to see the Miami Valley from space, but hopes to before his mission ends.