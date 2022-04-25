WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton entrepreneur Larry Connor is back on Earth.

Connor and the rest of the Axiom 1 crew splashed down off the coast of Florida Monday afternoon. They ended their two week long mission onboard the International Space Station. Connor made history as the first private pilot to reach the ISS.

Connor’s classmates from Archbishop Alter High School met again at Geez Grill and Pub to watch their friend take his first steps on Earth after his mission.

“This is exciting that we’re finally going to get it and see Larry come home again. And we look forward to when he comes back to Dayton,” Willie Bruns, Connor’s classmate, said.

Connor spent his time on the ISS conducting research and talking to kids in the Miami Valley. His friends are proud of their former classmate and proud of his opportunity to represent the Dayton community on the international stage.

“The fact that he is from Dayton and made his residence here and his business here, yes it speaks a lot to him,” Don Reichert, another former classmate, said.