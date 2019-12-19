LaRose meets with minority business owners in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose hosted a minority business round table in Dayton Wednesday morning.

The state says this is to make sure they are providing all the necessary resources to make sure all businesses can thrive here in Ohio.

LaRose also talked about making sure these businesses are certified by the state, so they have access to all the resources available to them.

“If you are a minority business owner, if you’re a female business owner, if you’re a veteran business owner, it’s so important you get that state certification. In some cases, there are set-asides or preferences available not only from state government but from federal government,” he said.

The Secretary of State says it had a record number of new businesses start in Ohio this year.

