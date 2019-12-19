Live Now
House votes in favor of impeaching President Trump

LaRose meets with minority business owners in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose hosted a minority business round table in Dayton Wednesday morning.

The state says this is to make sure they are providing all the necessary resources to make sure all businesses can thrive here in Ohio.

LaRose also talked about making sure these businesses are certified by the state, so they have access to all the resources available to them.

“If you are a minority business owner, if you’re a female business owner, if you’re a veteran business owner, it’s so important you get that state certification. In some cases, there are set-asides or preferences available not only from state government but from federal government,” he said.

The Secretary of State says it had a record number of new businesses start in Ohio this year.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS