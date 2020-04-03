LaRosa’s starts relief fund for workers affected by COVID-19

1  of  2
LaRosa's Pizzeria

LaRosa’s Pizzeria Kettering (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – LaRosa’s Family of Pizzerias is establishing a relief fund to help nearly 4,000 team members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stores will sell Buddy Cards for $10 in its pizzerias and online, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the LaRosa’s Team Member Relief Fund. The restaurant kicked things off with a $100,000 contribution, and they will match the Buddy Card sales dollar for dollar up to an additional $250,000.

“This is just the right thing to do”, noted Michael LaRosa, CEO, LaRosa’s, Inc. “We are going to get through this together and that means all of us helping in any way we can.”

You can buy Buddy Cards at any LaRosa’s pizzeria in person, add a Buddy Card to an order through LaRosa’s app, visiting larosas.com, or by calling 513-347-1111.

