LaRosa’s Pizzeria location in Kettering set to close

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LaRosa's Pizzeria

LaRosa’s Pizzeria Kettering (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

KETTERINg, Ohio (WDTN) – Cincinnati-based LaRosa’s Pizzeria announced Monday that it is closing its location in Kettering on Sunday.

“Opened in 2007, the Kettering pizzeria was a favorite to many,” LaRosa’s said in a statement. “However, despite ongoing efforts to build sales at the pizzeria, lower than expected sales over time ultimately led to the decision to close it.”

The company said all 25 hourly employees at the Kettering location at 2801 Wilmington Pike have been offered employment at the Centerville and Englewood LaRosa’s. The three managers were offered positions at the Cincinnati locations.

“We truly appreciate all of our current and past Kettering team members and can’t thank them enough for their dedication and support in serving the neighborhood for more than a decade. From the time that we opened Kettering, we were committed to making it a success. However, despite our best efforts, the Kettering pizzeria didn’t perform as well as we’d hoped. We’d like to thank our guests who supported us and hope they will visit us at Centerville and Englewood”, said Michael LaRosa, CEO of LaRosa’s, Inc.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS