LaRosa’s Pizzeria location in Kettering set to close

KETTERINg, Ohio (WDTN) – Cincinnati-based LaRosa’s Pizzeria announced Monday that it is closing its location in Kettering on Sunday.

“Opened in 2007, the Kettering pizzeria was a favorite to many,” LaRosa’s said in a statement. “However, despite ongoing efforts to build sales at the pizzeria, lower than expected sales over time ultimately led to the decision to close it.”

The company said all 25 hourly employees at the Kettering location at 2801 Wilmington Pike have been offered employment at the Centerville and Englewood LaRosa’s. The three managers were offered positions at the Cincinnati locations.

“We truly appreciate all of our current and past Kettering team members and can’t thank them enough for their dedication and support in serving the neighborhood for more than a decade. From the time that we opened Kettering, we were committed to making it a success. However, despite our best efforts, the Kettering pizzeria didn’t perform as well as we’d hoped. We’d like to thank our guests who supported us and hope they will visit us at Centerville and Englewood”, said Michael LaRosa, CEO of LaRosa’s, Inc.