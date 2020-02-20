LaRosa’s donates $1K to Dayton Foodbank

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria, based in Cincinnati, resulted in a large donation to the Dayton Foodbank, the company said Thursday.

The restaurant’s annual “Feed Our Neighbors in Need” holiday giving program resulted in a $ 1,000 contribution to Dayton Foodbank, which LaRosa’s said in a release will provide 6,000 meals to Miami Valley residents who are struggling with food insecurity.

The company said during the 2019 holiday season, LaRosa’s contributed $5 from the sale of every $10 Buddy Card purchased. Due to the efforts of LaRosa’s pizzeria General Managers and the generosity of its guests, the contribution will offer support to Dayton families and individuals who need it most. The donation was made on January 28, 2020.

LaRosa’s said it offers sincere gratitude to its guests and community partners who believe in the value of giving back.