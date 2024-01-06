DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Jurassic Quest, with realistic dinosaur exhibits and lots of activities, will arrive in Dayton in February.

Coming to the Dayton Convention Center from Feb. 2 through Feb. 4, Jurassic Quest will offer families a fun adventure filled with various true-to-detail dinosaurs.

The exhibit travels across North America, and boasts the largest and most realistic dinosaur experience in the U.S. Featured in the exhibit are a 60-foot-long Spinosaurus, an 80-foot-long Apatosaurus, a life-size T-rex and more.

Kids can meet with baby dinosaurs and their trainers, ride an animatronic dinosaur, or discover various craft activities and bounce houses.

The exhibit is only in town for one weekend, located at 22 E. Fifth St. in Dayton.

