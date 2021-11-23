XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – People from across the Miami Valley paid their respects to Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer during a visitation at Xenia Nazarene Tuesday.

The wait was long for the crowds of people who showed up with an outpouring of love and support for Fischer.

“As you can tell by the line that’s here, I think he was loved by a whole lot of people,” Jim Shaw from New Carlise said.

“This is a man that would dedicate himself to the people,” Sugarcreek Township trustee Fred Cramer said. “It wasn’t about a political job, it was about doing his job and taking care of the people. Now the people are showing how much they care and love for him.”

Fischer died last Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency while attending a sheriff’s convention in Sandusky. He served as Greene County sheriff for 18 years.

Some of those who went to Tuesday’s visitation went because they had a personal conneciton with Fischer.

“I’ve known him since the mid-2000s, good friends, I’m just mourning the loss of a good friend,” Steve Haskin from Beavercreek said.

“He left an imprint on everyone he met,” Brenda Haskin from Beavercreek said.

Others were there because of the impact Fischer leaves behind in the county.

“He did a tremendous, from what I understand, amount for people in the community, especially the 4H Club over at the fairgrounds,” Shaw said.

Many agreed it will be a tough task to find someone with the same passion for not only the job, but the people of Greene County.

“He was well-loved, well-liked, one of the best men I ever met,” Steve Haskin said.

“We’ll never find anybody who had the same charactaristics, the same love, the same passion that Gene had for the community,” Cramer said.

Fischer’s funeral is Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Cedarville University Dixon Ministry Center on North Main Street. He will be buried at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn.