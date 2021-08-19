Large protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates held at Premier Health

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A large group of medical professionals protested outside Premiere Health against the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees Thursday.

Many people in attendance told 2 NEWS that they want Premier Health officials to hear their message. They say they went from being pandemic warriors to now facing the potential of being unemployed if they don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We went from heroes to now expendable, I don’t know why, we worked 17 months into a pandemic so why now,” said Rachel, a nurse in the Miami Valley.

Those medical professionals present at the protest were demanding that the choice to get vaccinated be their own.

“We don’t want to stop, we want the freedom to choose just like everyone else,” said Angie, who has been a bedside nurse for 15 years. “If a patient comes to the hospital and they don’t want surgery, they don’t want medication, we don’t hold them down and force them to take it. We don’t sedate them and take them to surgery anyways, they have a choice.”

Overall, many out protesting today are saying enough is enough, adding they want the choice to be vaccinated left to each individual person.

“Last summer it was black versus white, this summer it’s the unvaccinated versus the vaccinated,” said Angie. “The bottom line is we’re all Americans, all humans and the hate needs to stop.”

Premiere Health released this statement, saying:

We respect the rights of all individuals, including employees, to protest peacefully and in ways that do not disrupt or distract from the provision of quality patient care. Within Premier Health, we continue to have respectful conversations with each other about why vaccination against COVID-19 is vital to our delivery of quality care going forward. Premiere Health

A 61-year-old woman said she previously tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered well. She’s protesting in support of the medical community.

“We don’t need to be afraid, we’re a government for the people, by the people and for the people,” said COVID-19 Survivor Jane Lawwrence. “Our rights do not come from Washington DC, our rights come from God.”

The deadline for Premiere Health employees to receive their COVID-19 vaccines is December 1st.