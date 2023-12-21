SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A heavy police presence has been reported in Springfield on Thursday evening.

2 NEWS crews on scene report a large police presence in the 600 block of West Euclid Ave.

There is reportedly a large section of the block taped off, spanning three to four houses along the street. An evidence collection van has also been seen in the area.

A Springfield sergeant told 2 NEWS that a shooting took place around 4:38 p.m. this afternoon.

Upon arrival, police and medics found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was provided aid on scene and later transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight.

His current condition is unknown.

Police say no one has been arrested in relation to this incident.

Investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.