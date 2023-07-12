DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Officers from the Dayton Police Department have responded to a neighborhood in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS crews received a phone call to respond at 8:27 p.m. to the 3800 block of Stanford Place in Dayton. Police tape is currently up around the area where police are located.

At least one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in an unknown condition, according to dispatch.

No arrests have been made in regards to the incident at this time.

