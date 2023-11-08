KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Classes have been canceled after police officers were sent to Archbishop Alter High School.

According to the Kettering Police Department, a call came in at 8:40 a.m. reporting shots fired outside of Alter High School. After the dispatchers received the call, the school went into a lockdown.

Dayton and Kettering police officers responded to the school and performed a sweep of the school, but nothing was found. Police have determined the call was fake.

WDTN Photo/Allison Gens

WDTN Photo/Allison Gens

WDTN Photo/ Allison Gens

WDTN Photo/Allison Gens

Officials confirmed to 2 NEWS that the lockdown has been lifted, and classes are canceled for the day. Students have been released from the school. Archbishop Alter High School Principal Lourdes Lambert is thankful for the quick response by Kettering police officers.

Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman and Lambert spoke after students were released.

You can watch the full interview below.

2 NEWS has reached out to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for comment. A representative confirmed to 2 NEWS that ATF agents from both the Cincinnati and Dayton field offices confirmed the Kettering call was indeed a hoax.

Similar incidents have impacted several schools in neighboring states. Schools in Cincinnati, Evansville, Indiana, Lexington, Kentucky and Louisville Kentucky have all experienced incidents on Wednesday morning.