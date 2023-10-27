KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody after reportedly standing armed in a gym in Kettering Friday morning.

According to the Kettering Police Department, just after 5 a.m. Friday morning, a 911 call reported an incident at the Everybody Fitness on Woodman Drive.

A man was reportedly standing in the gym holding a handgun. Police said he also had another handgun strapped to himself.

Police arrived on the scene and began giving commands over a public address system. The suspect refused to comply for approximately 15 minutes.

Police reported that around 10-15 people were in the gym at the time. They were able to evacuate out of a secondary door.

The man eventually exited the gym, but he still did not listen to commands from officers telling him to raise his hands and get on the ground.

Kettering police reported that officers were able to approach the man, who was unarmed at that time, and take him into custody without incident.

The man is reportedly facing charges of Failure to Comply, Obstructing Official Business and CCW Violation. He was originally facing a charge of Inducing Panic but it has since been dropped.

