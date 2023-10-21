DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A large police presence was in downtown Dayton on Saturday evening.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton Fire was on scene in the 100 block of North Main Street in Dayton. Crews were sent to respond to a fire alarm activation, but upon arrival, discovered an assault in progress.

According to a release from Dayton Fire, crews found an injured security guard inside the building along with a male subject that proceeded to attack the officials. Dayton Police arrived on scene to assist, and an individual was taken into custody.

When additional assistance arrived, Lieutenant Thomas says the scene was secured shortly after.

“Once the scene had been secured inside, then there was no need for additional crews to respond.” Lt. Thomas said. “We had enough resources on scene to handle the incident, and so we began releasing those.”

The individual was removed from the scene and taken to Miami Valley Hospital, along with the security guard, and DFD crew members who sustained injuries during the encounter.

The fire alarm was discovered to be a false alarm.

The incident is an ongoing investigation, with the Dayton PD Investigations Division looking into the matter.