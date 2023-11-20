BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Beavercreek Police have confirmed one person, the shooter, is dead and four others are injured after a shooting at Walmart on Monday evening.

The shooter was identified as a male and reportedly died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any information on the victim’s injuries at this time. Soin Medical Center confirmed they received at least three patients.

According to Capt. Scott Molnar with the Beavercreek Police Department, a man reportedly entered the Walmart located at 3360 Pentagon Blvd. and opened fire around 8:35 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.

Molnar said, “This has been an incredibly tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims, responding officers, and everyone who was here this evening.”

You can watch the Beavercreek Police Department’s press conference in the video player below.

A Wright State University student at the scene described what she saw.

“At the time we pulled in, there was about ten cop cars,” said Anna Cowley.

“We stayed for a little bit and ended about 35 or more showed up. We stopped counting after that. We saw some like police dogs going in and some — obviously a lot of police officers running in. We saw a few people like getting carried away on stretchers and it was just a lot going on.”

Walmart released the following statement in regard to the shooting.

We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation, and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene. All questions should be directed to local law enforcement. Walmart Media Relations

The Beavercreek Police Department is expected to provide additional details Tuesday morning.

This incident remains under investigation. Ohio BCI and the ATF are assisting in the investigation.