KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A large police presence can be scene at an apartment complex in Kettering Monday.

Police are at the complex in the 500 block of Aberdeen Avenue near the intersection of Shroyer Road. Dispatchers confirmed crews are at the scene for a weapons complaint, but could not provide any further information.

2 NEWS crews on scene see at least six police cruisers at the scene. A tactical rescue team arrived at the complex around 10:30 p.m. A canine unit also showed up just before 11 p.m.

An officer could be heard by 2 NEWS crews using a bullhorn calling for someone to come out of the building.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this breaking news story as we receive more information.