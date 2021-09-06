DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– A large number of school districts throughout the Miami Valley are changing their mask policy.

Starting tomorrow, most are requiring masks indoors for any visitor, student and teacher regardless of vaccination status.

Mad River Local Schools is one of those and health leaders agree this was a smart move ahead of labor day return.

“If we have a large amount of staff out and large amount of students out, we can’t function as a school building or even a school district,” said PIO Mad River Local Schools Jenny Alexander.

For the first day of school, all students, staff, and visitors in preschool through 6th grade will be required to wear masks in all indoor spaces at mad river local schools. They say their decision was due to the surrounding district’s large number of quarantined students.

I believe Lebanon had 900 kids quarantined and cases of covid and Wayne shut down for 2 weeks and did remote, so we looked at those cases and what other districts are doing so we thought this was the best case scenario to do and start before our kids come into the classrooms,” said Alexander.

Some health leaders agree, mandating masks was a smart decision to beat the Labor Day return.

“It’s very good that they’re starting with masks on Tuesday because this is the time when we see more surge,” said Health Commissioner CCCHD Charles Patterson. “July 2nd, we had virtually no cases in Clark County and every week since then, we’ve seen an increase in cases for 8 striaght weeks. It would not be out of our expectations to see cases rising for the next week or two.”

Patterson says Springfield City Schools had 50-percent less students quarantined due to masks being mandated.

“We have more kids in school for a longer period of time when we have universal masking,” said Patterson.

Other schools that are changing their mask policy on Tuesday is Clarke-Shawne Local School District, Springfield City Schools and Xenia Community Schools.

At this time, the coronavirus dashboard shows 52-percent of the state has started the vaccination process.