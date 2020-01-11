Large fire reported at barn in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to reports of a large fire at a barn in Darke County Friday night.

It happened in the 4000 block of SR-121 around 10:10 pm.

The barn was reportedly fully engulfed in flames.

There are no reports of injuries at this time but it is unclear if the barn may have been housing animals.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

