TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A fight broke out in a parking lot outside of a popular lounge in Trotwood overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call initially came in at 1:09 a.m. for a fight in a parking lot at the intersection of Shiloh Springs Road and Salem Avenue.

When crews arrived there was reportedly a large crowd in the parking lot, prompting officers to call in a “code 99,” seeking immediate backup, however, that code was quickly canceled.

Police on the scene were able to clear the parking lot and send people home. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

Police are reportedly continuing to investigate this incident.