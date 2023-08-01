TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A large fight at Trotwood-Madison High School prompted a large police presence early Tuesday morning.

According to police dispatch, officers responded to a large fight at Trotwood-Madison High School shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

At some point, officers sent out a countywide signal 99 requesting backup. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and broke up the fight.

No injuries were reported, and it is unknown if anyone was taken into custody at this time.

