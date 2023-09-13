Video is from a fire and power outage caused by a squirrel in 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An animal has yet again caused significant power outages across the Miami Valley.

According to a Facebook post by AES Ohio just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, approximately 6,700 customers were without power in the Centerville and Springboro areas.

Half an hour later, AES Ohio posted an update saying that power had been restored and identified the cause of the outage: a large bird.

According to the post, a “large bird” was found in the Yankee Street substation, causing the outage. The kind of bird has not been identified at this time.

If you continue to experience a power outage, click here to report it to AES Ohio.