DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The highway has reopened after a semi jackknifed on Tuesday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a semi jackknifed on I-75 near State Route 4 around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The northbound lanes were shut down for some time while crews worked to clean up leaking fuel.

Regional Dispatch reported that no other vehicles were involved and there were no injuries.

The highway has since reopened.