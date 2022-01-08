DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lanes are beginning to re-open after a crash on US-35 East slowed traffic Saturday afternoon.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that officers responded at 1:06 to a crash on US-35 East by the exit for Steve Whalen Boulevard. The crash included two cars, our 2 NEWS crew on scene said, but there is currently no information on what may have caused the incident.

Traffic cameras showed that all lanes except the far left lane were closed until around 1:30 when officers began to open more lanes.

No injuries have been reported at this time.