2 hospitalized after crash on Smithville Road, ramp and lane closed for crash investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The exit ramp from US-35 to Smithville Road was closed Friday morning after a crash.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday on Smithville Road over US-35. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the ramp from US-35 to Smithville is closed as well as the northbound lane of Smithville Road from US-35 to Linden Avenue. The lane is closed while crash reconstruction and investigators work to determine what happened.

Police on the scene told 2 NEWS two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the truck seen in the photo was not hospitalized.

Injuries have been reported in the crash and two ambulances were requested to respond to the scene. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatchers, the crash happened in front of a police officer.

