BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Motorists can expect delays on I-70 West just after I-75 on Wednesday morning after a vehicle fire.

Footage from Live Drive 2 showed a vehicle engulfed in flames on I-70 West and Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed that fire crews were responding.

(Photo/ODOT)

ODOT’s OHGO is currently reporting that the left lane of the ramp from I-75 North to I-70 West is closed at this time as well as the left lane of the ramp from I-75 South to I-70 West. The right shoulder is also closed on I-70 West beyond I-75 North/South.

