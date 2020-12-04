Lanes closed after crash in southbound lanes of I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash has closed the southbound lanes of I-75 Friday morning at SR-4.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-75 at State Route 4 around 9:30 a.m. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS an SUV and a semi-truck were involved in the crash.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

