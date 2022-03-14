DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a crash at the I-70 and I-75 interchange.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the right three lanes of I-75 southbound are currently blocked.

2 NEWS crews on the scene report that there are multiple cars involved, and heavy damage is visible. Our crews also reported that two people have been taken to the hospital.

It is unknown at this time if there are any other injuries.

(WDTN Photo/Bob Flanagan)

2 NEWS crews on the scene are working to learn more and we will update this story when more information is available.