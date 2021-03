CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation announced lanes will be restricted on U.S. 36 in Urbana due to a construction project.

ODOT said the restrictions will be between Jefferson Avenue and Berwick Drive from March 24 to Wednesday, June 30 at 11:59 p.m.

A new waterline will be installed. There will be a 10-foot lane width and traffic will be maintained.

For more information, visit transportation.ohio.gov.