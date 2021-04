KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Overnight roadway work will take place at an intersection in Kettering starting Tuesday, April 6.

Starting at 7 p.m., Vectren will begin repairs to a leaking high pressure gas main underneath the intersection of Far Hills Avenue and Stroop Road.

That work will continue until the morning of Wednesday, April 7.

Both lanes will still be open but lane restrictions are expected.