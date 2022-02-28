GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An ongoing bridge rehabilitation project will be causing daily lane closures for the week of March 7.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), beginning March 7 and continuing through March 11, lanes closures will be taking place on State Route 235 between Medway Road and the Mad River. These closures will occur daily from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.

ODOT said crews will be installing scaffolding at the Mad River bridge for painting. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers.

For traffic, construction and weather-related information, visit www.OHGO.com.