Lane closures on I-75 between Arena Park Dr. and Cincinnati St.

DAYTON, Ohio (WTN) — Drivers should some lane closures on I-75 in both directions between Arena Park Drive and Cincinnati Street from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31.
From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the right lane in both I-75 northbound and southbound will be closed.
Contractors will also be doing 15-minute road closures on Edwin C. Moses Blvd. from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30. They will be saw cutting the bridge deck and removing it, as well as the beams, for reconstruction.
