Lane closures on I-70 near Richmond scheduled

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – If you will be driving I-70 through Richmond between Monday and July 18, expect lane closures due to patching work.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will be alternating lane closures beginning Monday for a one-mile stretch between mile markers 155 and 156 on both the eastbound and westbound sides of the highway.

The work will happen between 9 pm to 6 am with one lane open in each direction.

INDOT says it wants to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and drive distraction free.

