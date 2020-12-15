BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Beavercreek is repairing guardrails that could lead to multiple lane closures on Monday and Tuesday.
Lane closures are possible on US-35, Kemp Road and Beaver Valley Road.
The work is expected to last from Dec. 15 to 16.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Lane closures expected in Beavercreek due to guardrail repairs
- Stimulus check update: Democrats squeezed as COVID-19 relief talks continue
- Springfield senior living community set to receive vaccines Dec. 23
- Teacher identifies new plant species after ‘trying for years’ to find one, names it after late mother
- Australian mom falls from cliff, dies while trying to take photo at notorious ‘selfie’ spot