Lane closure reported on I-75 NB at Exit 69 due to high water

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – High water is prompting lane closures on I-75 NB near Exit 69, causing traffic delays.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that the left lane will be shut down until the water recedes but could not immediately say how long they expect the closure to remain in place.

Drivers should slow down, use caution in the area, and expect delays.

More rain is expected over the next few days. Click here to see the Storm Team 2 Interactive Radar.

