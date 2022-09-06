RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Riverside has finally announced repairs to the barrier wall on Harshman Road after the project was delayed for the summer.

According to the City of Riverside, the barrier wall on Harshman Road is deteriorating in several areas over the catch basins. This repair work, which is phase one of an emergency repair plan was put out to bid in April, with hopes to complete it during the summer months, but most contractors were already tightly booked.

On Tuesday, September 6, the city announced that R.B. Jergens Contractor Inc. had accepted the project after it was rebid in June.

According to the release, construction will begin on September 12 and is expected to continue until the end of December, however, the weather may cause delays.

Twelve areas in total are scheduled to be replaced.

During this time, Harshman Road will be reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springfield Street to Airway Road. The city recommends that motorists expect delays, saying they may wish to take an alternate route.

City Manager Josh Rauch states that safety is fundamental for the work being done on a major thoroughfare.

“To ensure the safety of motorists throughout this corridor, as well as the crews repairing the wall, traffic flow will be restricted to one lane in each direction. We ask for the public’s patience and caution in the work area until repairs have been completed,” states Rauch.

These repairs are part of a temporary plan which is in place until the wall itself can be replaced, the city said.