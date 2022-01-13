RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – There will be a lane closure on US-35, according to the City of Riverside.

The City of Riverside announced there will be a standing (24/7) lane closure on Eastbound US-35. This closure will be in the right lane between Steve Whalen Boulevard and Woodman Drive.

According to the city, this closure will start the morning of Friday, Jan. 14, and is scheduled through Friday evening, Feb. 4.

The city said the closure is due to repairs on the Smithville Road bridge over US-35. They estimated these repairs will take 10 to 15 working days, weather permitting.