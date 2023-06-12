DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple lane changes and closures are starting this week that may impact your commute.

State Route 503 in Eaton will be closed between Pyrmont and Eaton-Lewisburg Roads. That closure started Monday and goes until Friday, June 23. Drivers will be detoured via U.S. 35, U.S. 127 or I-70.

U.S. 35 will also be down to one lane starting Monday. That will be between the city of Eaton and Preble County Line Road.

The restriction will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and is expected to last until summer 2024.