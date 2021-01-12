Landings of Sidney partners with Walgreens to administer COVID-19 vaccine to residents, employees

SIDNEY, Ohio – Landings of Sidney has partnered with Walgreens to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines to its residents and employees.
According to our partners at the Sidney Daily News, the vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place Wednesday.
“After this long journey of implementing extra infection control measures and above and beyond precautions during the pandemic, it is a relief that there is hope and a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Jane Taylor, executive director of Landings of Sidney.
The partnership is made possible through a U.S. government program making sure people at long-term care communities have access to a vaccine over the upcoming weeks.
