Land Bank investing into Huffman Historic District

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Land Bank has voted to expand the Thriving Neighborhoods pilot program to the Huffman Historic District after seeing success in Dayton’s Pineview neighborhood.

In a press release, the bank said it will commit $250,000 to “leverage resources to acquire tax delinquent properties, remove structures beyond repair and help stabilize properties for remodel and resale.”

The Huffman neighborhood initiative will still be considered a pilot program because it will be addressing different types of challenges than the Pineview project.

In Huffman, the bank partnered with Huffman Neighborhood Association, the City of Dayton, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and other community partners.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS