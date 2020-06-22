DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Land Bank has voted to expand the Thriving Neighborhoods pilot program to the Huffman Historic District after seeing success in Dayton’s Pineview neighborhood.
In a press release, the bank said it will commit $250,000 to “leverage resources to acquire tax delinquent properties, remove structures beyond repair and help stabilize properties for remodel and resale.”
The Huffman neighborhood initiative will still be considered a pilot program because it will be addressing different types of challenges than the Pineview project.
In Huffman, the bank partnered with Huffman Neighborhood Association, the City of Dayton, the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and other community partners.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Land Bank investing into Huffman Historic District
- CBC hosting ‘Essential Heroes’ blood drive
- 88-year-old Tennessee liquor store owner says she shot man accused of theft because she’s ‘fed up’
- Registered sex offender arrested in Champaign County
- Culvert repairs will close SR 726 south of Shurley Road