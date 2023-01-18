DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The superintendent of a school district in Butler County has announced he is resigning.

According to a message from Lakota Local Schools Superintendent Matt Miller, he will be resigning from his position at the end of January.

“This has been a very difficult decision for me, but I am looking forward to a new, and very unique, opportunity that has been offered to me,” Miller said in the message. “In order to move forward with this new position, I will be leaving Lakota at the end of this month.”

The message released says Lakota school board members will be working to find a replacement superintendent to replace Miller.

Miller has been the superintendent of Lakota Local Schools since 2017.