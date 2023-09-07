DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers in a local school district will be returning to driving the buses on Friday.

On Thursday, Lakota Local Schools Interim Superintendent notified families of students that bus drivers would be returning to their routes on Friday to pick students up and drop them off as regularly scheduled. A negotiation meeting had been held on Wednesday between the two parties.

Below is a portion of the email sent to Lakota families:

Dear Lakota Parents and Guardians, This morning we learned that the contract between Petermann and the bus drivers’ union has been approved, including the safety and accountability measures requested by Petermann. This means that bus service for our students will begin again tomorrow morning, Sept. 8. Once again, we want to thank you for your continued support, patience and willingness to pitch in.” Interim Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli

Petermann Bus released a statement to 2 NEWS. You can read their message below:

Thank you for your patience. We are pleased to report that the Teamsters have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement and that our transportation team members at the Lakota School District location will be back on the job starting tomorrow morning, September 8th. Through the assistance of a federal mediator, our company reached an agreement on the technological safety and accountability measures vital to our mission to safely transport all children. The new deal will provide a compensation and benefits package for our drivers and monitors, positioning us well to attract and retain qualified employees. We believe this new deal is fair to both sides, and we look forward to supporting Lakota schools in the continuing education of their students. Petermann Bus

Bus drivers for Lakota Local Schools went on strike on Friday, Sept. 1. The strike came after the company and drivers did not reach an agreement in contract negotiations.